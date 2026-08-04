Paramount Skydance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $41 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $41 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paramount Skydance said it expects revenue in the range of $6.95 billion to $7.15 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue of $30 billion.

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