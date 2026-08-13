Parabilis Medicines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Parabilis Medicines Inc. (PBLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.5 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Parabilis Medicines Inc. (PBLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.5 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.32 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The clinical stage pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $148,000 in the period.

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