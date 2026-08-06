Papa John’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.1…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.1 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $482.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $482.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PZZA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PZZA

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