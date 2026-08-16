Ozempic Feet: Causes, Symptoms and How to Treat Heel Pain

While GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have transformed weight management, rapid body fat reduction can introduce unexpected side effects,…

While GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have transformed weight management, rapid body fat reduction can introduce unexpected side effects, including a condition colloquially known as “Ozempic feet.” This term describes the loss of protective subcutaneous fat padding in the feet, leaving the heels vulnerable to pressure, sensitivity and pain.

This issue isn’t necessarily new. Years ago, I evaluated a patient’s heel pain. What I had then discovered was that the patient recently had gastric bypass surgery, losing over 200 pounds, causing him to lose fat — and most protection — in his heel. He had sensitivity walking. By the time he had come to see me, his feet had become so sensitive that it was challenging for him to walk even a few steps.

[READ: GLP-1 Side Effects: Expert Tips to Manage Nausea, Constipation and Weight Loss Fatigue]

The Effect of GLP-1 Medications on Foot Health: Ozempic Feet

It isn’t uncommon to want to lose a few pounds. And there are many health benefits to losing weight, including for the feet.

According to Dr. Louis J. Aronne, Sanford I. Weill professor of metabolic research at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, losing just one pound of body weight removes four pounds of pressure from the feet, alleviating joint strain and reducing conditions like plantar fasciitis. He is a leading authority on obesity and directs the Comprehensive Weight Control Center at Weill-Cornell Medical College in New York City.

“In people with Type 2 diabetes, (the weight loss from GLP-1s) improves blood sugar and, in conjunction with the reduced pressure on the legs, can improve circulation, leading to prevention and better treatment of foot ulcers.”

The one place in the body where fat is welcome and necessary, however, is the feet, particularly the heel, which is largely responsible for the body’s shock absorption of every step you take.

Rapid fat pad loss alters both the visual appearance and physical sensation of the feet. You may notice veins on the top of your feet becoming more noticeable, a thinner appearance of the feet or ankles, wrinkled or looser skin over the top of the foot and the feet looking “bony” or “skeletal,” says Aronne.

[READ: Common Foot Problems in Older Adults: Causes and Treatment]

Common Symptoms of GLP-1 Foot Discomfort

In addition to your feet changing appearance, Aronne says that heel pain, which can result from loss of fat in the area (the main factor in developing Ozempic foot), can be noticed by these following symptoms:

— Pain or tenderness when walking or standing, especially in the heel or ball of the foot area

— The feeling like you may be “walking on bone”

— Being more prone to calluses or blisters

— Feeling like shoes that you’re accustomed to wearing may begin to feel looser

Why rapid weight loss changes your shoe size and foot shape

The direct cause of these issues is “loss of subcutaneous fat in the feet, loss of the plantar fat pad (protective fat in the heel) and reduced skin elasticity,” says Aronne. “These changes are a consequence of weight loss.”

[READ: GLP-1 Muscle Loss: How to Prevent Muscle Wasting on Wegovy and Other GLP-1s]

What Causes Heel and Foot Pain on GLP-1 Medications?

Certain risk factors are associated with losing fat in the pads of your feet.

— Quick and substantial weight loss

— Age

— Having a low body fat percentage

— Having diabetes-related issues in your foot structure, such as hammertoes, claw toes and collapsed arches

[READ: Wegovy Pill vs. Foundayo Pill: How the 2 New GLP-1 Drugs Compare]

How to Treat Ozempic Foot Pain: At-Home and Clinical Remedies

It is important to meet with a podiatrist who specializes in musculoskeletal evaluation. Ozempic feet are quite often managed by non-invasive treatments. In terms of treatment, Aronne recommends the following:

— Well-cushioned supportive shoes

— Customized orthotics to replace lost cushioning in the feet

— Moisturizers for dry skin

— Exercises that strengthen the foot muscles

— Eating adequate protein and staying hydrated.

“The best thing would be to prevent (Ozempic feet) by not trying to lose too much weight or lose it too quickly,” says Aronne.

Even though Ozempic feet can be a pain to deal with, Aronne stresses that the “use of GLP-1s can definitely help people with obesity to have better foot health, but caution on the amount of weight loss is warranted.”

[SEE: Best Diabetic Foot Creams]

When Should You See a Podiatrist for Weight Loss Foot Pain?

Aronne says that it is important to see your doctor if:

— The foot pain worsens and/or becomes more persistent.

— You develop ulcers and sores, especially if you have diabetes.

— You begin to experience redness, warmth, swelling, numbness or tingling in your feet.

— You start to have trouble walking.

Aronne says that these issues could be indicative of something far greater than fat-pad loss.

Frequently Asked Questions About Ozempic Feet

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Ozempic Feet: Causes, Symptoms and How to Treat Heel Pain originally appeared on usnews.com