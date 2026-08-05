Owens Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $226 million. On…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $226 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.80. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $3.93 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC

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