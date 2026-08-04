OrthoPediatrics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $70.5 million in the period.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $269 million.

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