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Oramed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2026, 5:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Monday reported earnings of $78.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORMP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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