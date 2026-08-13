Oragenics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) — LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5…

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) — LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Lakewood Ranch, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGEN

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