OR Royalties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — OR Royalties Inc. (OR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $61.4 million. On a…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — OR Royalties Inc. (OR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $61.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OR

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