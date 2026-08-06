Open Text: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported profit of $155.7 million in…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported profit of $155.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.23 per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $643 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.25 billion.

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