Onto Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $60.1 million.…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $60.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $343.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.18 to $2.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONTO

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