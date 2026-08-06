Once Upon A Farm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Once Upon A Farm PBC (OFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Once Upon A Farm PBC (OFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

The Berkeley, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The children’s food company posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.3 million.

Once Upon A Farm expects full-year revenue in the range of $327 million to $335 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFRM

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