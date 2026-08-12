Omega Flex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.7 million…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share.

The flexible metal hose maker posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period.

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