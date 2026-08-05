Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.98 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.98 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $8.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.18 billion.

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