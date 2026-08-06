Nova Ltd.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $75 million in…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported net income of $75 million in its second quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.51 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $255 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.70 to $2.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $277 million to $287 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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