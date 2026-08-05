Northwest Natural: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Wednesday reported profit of $600,000 in…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Wednesday reported profit of $600,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $243.6 million in the period.

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