Nordson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $152.8 million.…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $152.8 million.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.09 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $817.7 million in the period.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.80 to $12 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDSN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.