NLight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in…

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $82.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $63 million to $73 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LASR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.