NiSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $45.5 million. The…

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $45.5 million.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.36 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.07 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NI

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