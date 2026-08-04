NexGen Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Tuesday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Tuesday reported net income of $53.9 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent per share.

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