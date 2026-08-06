NewtekOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.5…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.5 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $106.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.1 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWT

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