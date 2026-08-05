Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $67.3 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $67.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $395.9 million in the period.

Mueller Water Products expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion.

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