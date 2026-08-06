Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 34 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $54 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Mitek Systems said it expects revenue in the range of $42 million to $47 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $195 million to $200 million.

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