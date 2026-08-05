MFA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $46.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $46.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $196.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.