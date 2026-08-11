Meren Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF) on Tuesday reported profit of $31.8…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF) on Tuesday reported profit of $31.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period.

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