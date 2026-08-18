Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $798,000.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $289.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.7 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $983.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.