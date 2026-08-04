Merck: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.34 billion…

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.34 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rahway, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.61 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.33 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.66 to $2.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $66.3 billion to $67.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRK

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