MercadoLibre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $466 million. The…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $466 million.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had profit of $9.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.69 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $10.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.77 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MELI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MELI

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