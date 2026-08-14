Medicure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Friday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.

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