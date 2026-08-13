MediciNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.
The La Jolla, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $458,000 in the period.
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