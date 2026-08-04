MasterBrand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.6 million in…

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $815.2 million in the period.

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