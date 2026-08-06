Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $77 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.25 to $9.05 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC

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