Marchex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $408,000 in its second quarter.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $408,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $11 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Marchex said it expects revenue in the range of $16 million to $16.5 million.

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