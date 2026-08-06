Main Street Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported profit of $147.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported profit of $147.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 97 cents per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $149.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAIN

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