Maiden Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Friday reported a loss of $8.1 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Friday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.7 million.

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