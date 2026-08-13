Madison Square Garden: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSGS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The sports team and entertainment company posted revenue of $278.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $243.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.8 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGS

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