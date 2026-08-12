Lumexa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc. (LMRI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.7 million…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lumexa Imaging Holdings Inc. (LMRI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The diagnostic imaging chain posted revenue of $264.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.2 million.

Lumexa expects full-year earnings in the range of 71 cents to 77 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

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