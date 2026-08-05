Louisiana-Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26 million. On…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $664 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Louisiana-Pacific said it expects revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.