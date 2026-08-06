Ligand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $48.5…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $48.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGND

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