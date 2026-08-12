Liftoff: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Liftoff Mobile Inc. (LFTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Liftoff Mobile Inc. (LFTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The mobile advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $219.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Liftoff said it expects revenue in the range of $217 million to $222 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $880 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFTO

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