Lifeway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Thursday reported net income of…

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Thursday reported net income of $127,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $66.9 million in the period.

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