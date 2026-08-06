Lifetime Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.6…

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported earnings of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Garden City, New York-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $141.6 million in the period.

Lifetime Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.06 to $2.13 per share, with revenue in the range of $650 million to $700 million.

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