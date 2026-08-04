LeMaitre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Tuesday reported profit of $17.1 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Tuesday reported profit of $17.1 million in its second quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, LeMaitre said it expects revenue in the range of $66.3 million to $68.3 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.84 to $2.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $274.3 million to $278.3 million.

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