Leidos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $354…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $354 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.81. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.90 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $4.56 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.20 to $12.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.2 billion to $18.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.