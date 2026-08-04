Lattice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.4 million.…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.4 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $201.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lattice expects its per-share earnings to range from 54 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $265 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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