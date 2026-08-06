Lantheus Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $75 million.…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $388.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH

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