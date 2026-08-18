La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in…

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $475.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, La-Z-Boy said it expects revenue in the range of $500 million to $520 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.