Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $8.5 million.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $371.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.