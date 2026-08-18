Keysight: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $397 million.

The Santa Rosa, California-based company said it had net income of $2.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The electronic measurement technology company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Keysight expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.34 to $3.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEYS

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