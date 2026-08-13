Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $67 million…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $67 million in its second quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.32 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $130 million to $150 million.

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